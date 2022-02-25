Another new daily high for COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday
Thailand reported yet another record high COVID-19 infections today (Friday) with 24,932 new official COVID-19 infections and 41 more deaths, following yesterday’s high of 23,557 cases, the highest level since the pandemic began in 2020, bringing total infections this year to 595,847.
Currently, 190,110 patients are receiving treatment.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
