Government Advises Thais to Enjoy Songkran Without ‘Water Blessing’ Ceremony
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health is advising the public not to participate in the Songkran holiday’s “water blessing” ceremony, claiming that pouring water on other people’s hands, particularly elderly relatives, increases their risk of contracting COVID-19.
Dr Somsak Akkasilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, has urged people who plan to return to their hometowns during the upcoming Thai New Year holiday to abstain from participating in the tradition in order to reduce the risk of infection among elderly family members. He also requested that holiday revelers practice social distancing and bowing to one another in order to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand