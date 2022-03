SURIN, March 28 (TNA) – Authorities in the northeastern province of Surin plan to make it the first province that declares COVID-19 endemic disease, on April 1.

The Public Relations Office of Surin announced the plan while encouraging locals to receive their third and booster COVID-19 vaccine shots to strengthen their immunity.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

