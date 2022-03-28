March 28, 2022

Worries raised over possible fertiliser shortage in Thailand amid war in Ukraine

Thai farmers on a truck with a 9 HP, 1 cylinder diesel Kubota engine

Thai farmers on a truck with a 9 HP, 1 cylinder diesel Kubota engine. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Thailand may experience fertiliser shortages in April and May and prices are expected to increase further as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President of Thai Fertiliser and Agricultural Supplies Association Plengsakdi Prakaspesat said today (Monday) that stocks of fertiliser held in storage by the private sector may be exhausted, because some traders are reluctant to import, due to domestic price controls. Import prices have increased sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

