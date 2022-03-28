Breast Cancer Is Thai Women’s Most Dangerous Cancer
BANGKOK, March 28 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Services encourages Thai women to conduct self-examination of their breasts monthly to stay safe from breast cancer which is considered as the most dangerous cancer of Thai women.
The National Cancer Institute under the department said breast cancer was the most common cancer of women in Thailand and worldwide, so women should do self-breast examination on a monthly basis to find if there were any abnormalities such as the changing sizes or shapes of breasts, rashes on nipples and bleeding ulcers. Early diagnosis could lead to a cure.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!