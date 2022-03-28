Air Force Considers Plan to Relocate Udon Training Base









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has revealed that it is considering relocating a training base for Thai and Singaporean F-16 fighter jets to Nam Phong Air Base in Khon Kaen province over the next 3-4 years in order to address noise concerns.

The move is intended to help residents living near the air base in Udon Thani province cope with excessive noise created by fighter jet engines.

A meeting convened by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the RTAF, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and local residents discussed increasing noise pollution in recent years, particularly during take-offs and landings.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

