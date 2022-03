RANONG: Two Thai men have been arrested by Myanmar police while fishing near Koh Son island in Myanmar waters, Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 said on Monday.

They are Suden Da-oad, 53, and Harone Da-ani, 44. Both are from Koh Sinhai village, Moo 4, in tambon Pak Nam of Muang district, Ranong province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts