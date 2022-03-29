Thailand and Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Thai Labor









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Labor Ministers of Thailand and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the export of Thai labor that includes provisions for safe working conditions in the Gulf state.

Thai Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin met with Saudi Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) Minister Ahmad Sulaiman Al Rajhi on Monday (28 Mar) to attend the signing ceremony in Riyadh.

The ceremony was seen as another significant step toward fully reestablishing ties between the two nations after the relationship turned sour three decades ago. The agreement is believed to also include labor protections consistent with international standards.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





