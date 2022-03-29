March 29, 2022

Thailand and Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Thai Labor

35 mins ago TN
The Prophet Mosque at Al Madinah Province, Medina (Saudi Arabia)

The Prophet Mosque at Al Madinah Province, Medina (Saudi Arabia). Photo: Noumenon.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Labor Ministers of Thailand and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the export of Thai labor that includes provisions for safe working conditions in the Gulf state.

Thai Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin met with Saudi Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) Minister Ahmad Sulaiman Al Rajhi on Monday (28 Mar) to attend the signing ceremony in Riyadh.

The ceremony was seen as another significant step toward fully reestablishing ties between the two nations after the relationship turned sour three decades ago. The agreement is believed to also include labor protections consistent with international standards.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station; also known as Thai TV5 or Channel 5

PM denies intervention in army TV’s Ukraine coverage

16 mins ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok

Why candidate numbering could have a big impact on Thailand’s next general election

17 mins ago TN
Thai farmers on a truck with a 9 HP, 1 cylinder diesel Kubota engine

Worries raised over possible fertiliser shortage in Thailand amid war in Ukraine

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station; also known as Thai TV5 or Channel 5

PM denies intervention in army TV’s Ukraine coverage

16 mins ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok

Why candidate numbering could have a big impact on Thailand’s next general election

17 mins ago TN
Songkran in Silom Road

No Alcohol Allowed at Bangkok’s Songkran Venues

21 mins ago TN
The Prophet Mosque at Al Madinah Province, Medina (Saudi Arabia)

Thailand and Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Thai Labor

35 mins ago TN
Fishing boats in Pran Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Thai fishermen held by Myanmar police

23 hours ago TN