Phuket Sandbox Preparations Inspected Ahead of Songkran Holidays
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s spokesperson recently visited Phuket province to inspect tourist preparations ahead of the Songkran holidays.
Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said he visited Phuket province to observe preparations and measures being implemented to welcome domestic and foreign tourists during the Songkran festival. He described the atmosphere as lively, with local tourism businesses continuing to operate normally while enforcing strict COVID Free Setting prevention measures to ensure public safety.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand