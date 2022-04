Northern provinces are on course for severe air pollution next weekend due to fires and still air in the region as temperatures rise across the country over the forthcoming long break.

The Pollution Control Department on Sunday said the magnitude of pollution would depend on the number of hot spots detected later this week.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

