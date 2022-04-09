April 9, 2022

Annual Songkran mass exodus from Bangkok begins

5 hours ago TN
Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




The exodus of people living or working in Bangkok, returning to their home provinces in Thailand’s north and north-east to celebrate the Songkran festival, began this evening (Friday).

Long, slow moving queues of traffic were reported on the Friendship Highway in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima. Police have blocked about 35 U-Turns on the road, which is a gateway to north-eastern provinces, to facilitate outbound traffic flow.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Street in Samut Prakan

Girl, 14, gets boyfriend to kill her mother in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Family of three die as fire guts row of townhouses in Samut Prakan

2 days ago TN
Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi

Nearly 34,000 Vehicles Sold at 43rd Bangkok Motor Show

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wisit, Mueang Bueng Kan District

Man shot dead in Bueng Kan hospital

11 mins ago TN
Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Camry VVTi

Drunk drivers could face jail time without suspension during Songkran

23 mins ago TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

It’s the ONE year anniversary of closing Thailand bars and nightlife for ‘two weeks’

1 hour ago TN
Skydivers jumping out of a plane

Jail Term Handed Down for Fatal Cadet Parachute Jumps in Phetchaburi

2 hours ago TN
Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Annual Songkran mass exodus from Bangkok begins

5 hours ago TN