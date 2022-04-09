Annual Songkran mass exodus from Bangkok begins
The exodus of people living or working in Bangkok, returning to their home provinces in Thailand’s north and north-east to celebrate the Songkran festival, began this evening (Friday).
Long, slow moving queues of traffic were reported on the Friendship Highway in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima. Police have blocked about 35 U-Turns on the road, which is a gateway to north-eastern provinces, to facilitate outbound traffic flow.
By Thai PBS World