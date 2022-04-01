New COVID Controls for Songkran Announced
BANGKOK, April 1 (TNA) – The Royal Gazette published rules to control COVID-19 during the Songkran festival including a ban on water fights as well as eased disease control measures which were set to take effect on April 1.
Regarding the eased controls, the number of COVID-19 control zones was reduced from 44 provinces to 20 provinces and the number of COVID-19 close surveillance zones rose from 25 provinces to 47 provinces. Besides, 10 provinces were declared tourism pilot zones, up from eight.
TNA
