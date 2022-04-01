April 1, 2022

New COVID Controls for Songkran Announced

31 mins ago TN
People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

People on the back of a truck get soaked during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.




BANGKOK, April 1 (TNA) – The Royal Gazette published rules to control COVID-19 during the Songkran festival including a ban on water fights as well as eased disease control measures which were set to take effect on April 1.

Regarding the eased controls, the number of COVID-19 control zones was reduced from 44 provinces to 20 provinces and the number of COVID-19 close surveillance zones rose from 25 provinces to 47 provinces. Besides, 10 provinces were declared tourism pilot zones, up from eight.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand drops pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID test for foreign visitors

28 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

1 day ago TN
Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok

Candidates flock to register for Bangkok’s gubernatorial election on Thursday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi

Burmese woman rescued by tourists in Sri Racha after attempting to jump into the sea

8 mins ago TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

COVID-19 cases declining in Phuket

18 mins ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Sadao Checkpoint Funded to Connect with Malaysia

23 mins ago TN
Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand drops pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID test for foreign visitors

28 mins ago TN
People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

New COVID Controls for Songkran Announced

31 mins ago TN