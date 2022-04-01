New COVID Controls for Songkran Announced

People on the back of a truck get soaked during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.









BANGKOK, April 1 (TNA) – The Royal Gazette published rules to control COVID-19 during the Songkran festival including a ban on water fights as well as eased disease control measures which were set to take effect on April 1.

Regarding the eased controls, the number of COVID-19 control zones was reduced from 44 provinces to 20 provinces and the number of COVID-19 close surveillance zones rose from 25 provinces to 47 provinces. Besides, 10 provinces were declared tourism pilot zones, up from eight.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





