I’ve done my best, says Prayut









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted he has tried his best during his time as the country’s leader and said he will respect the decision of voters if they don’t give him the chance to serve another term at the next election.

“I am trying to do my job to the best of my ability. Despite criticism and insults against me, I hold no grudge against anyone,” Gen Prayut said at a media briefing at Government House on Wednesday.

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

