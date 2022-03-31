March 31, 2022

Candidates flock to register for Bangkok’s gubernatorial election on Thursday

7 mins ago TN
Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok

Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection in Bangkok. Photo: NC-MyLifeArm.




Candidates in Bangkok gubernatorial election on May 22nd turned up in force, with their supporters, at City Hall 2 in Din Daeng this morning (Thursday), to register their candidacy and to draw lots for their numbers. Candidates in the election of councillors for Bangkok’s 50 districts also showed up to register.

Thursday is the first day of the candidate registrations that will last five days. The May Bangkok governor election will be the first in nine years.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

3 mins ago TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Thailand Takes up BIMSTEC Chairmanship

18 hours ago TN
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bang Khae branch in Bangkok

SCB Intel Center Says Thailand Currently in Stagflation

19 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

3 mins ago TN
Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok

Candidates flock to register for Bangkok’s gubernatorial election on Thursday

7 mins ago TN
Workers in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID Cases in Asia Surpass 100 Million

11 mins ago TN
President Benigno S. Aquino III converses with Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte

Communists have infiltrated Philippine Congress: Duterte

16 mins ago TN
Farmers in Surin province

Surin Delays Its Endemic COVID Declaration

22 mins ago TN