Candidates flock to register for Bangkok’s gubernatorial election on Thursday









Candidates in Bangkok gubernatorial election on May 22nd turned up in force, with their supporters, at City Hall 2 in Din Daeng this morning (Thursday), to register their candidacy and to draw lots for their numbers. Candidates in the election of councillors for Bangkok’s 50 districts also showed up to register.

Thursday is the first day of the candidate registrations that will last five days. The May Bangkok governor election will be the first in nine years.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

