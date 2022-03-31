March 31, 2022

COVID Cases in Asia Surpass 100 Million

11 mins ago TN
Workers in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic

Workers in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/F. Latief / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

The region is reporting over 1 million new COVID-19 cases about every two days, according to a Reuters analysis. With more than half of the world’s population, Asia contributes 21% of all reported COVID-19 cases.

The highly contagious but less deadly BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has pushed the figures to greater highs in recent weeks in countries such as South Korea, China and Vietnam. BA.2 now represents nearly 86% of all sequenced cases, according to the World Health Organization.

South Korea leads the world in the daily average number of new cases reported, accounting for one in every four infections reported globally each day, as per Reuters analysis.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

President Benigno S. Aquino III converses with Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte

Communists have infiltrated Philippine Congress: Duterte

16 mins ago TN
Ushishir, an uninhabited volcanic island located in the centre of the Kuril Islands

Russia provokes Japan by sending 3,000 troops to Kuril islands amid Ukraine war

5 days ago TN
China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-89P, from Shanghai, arrives to Kansai Airport in Japan

Boeing 737 that crashed in China descended nearly 8,000 meters in three minutes

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

3 mins ago TN
Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok

Candidates flock to register for Bangkok’s gubernatorial election on Thursday

7 mins ago TN
Workers in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID Cases in Asia Surpass 100 Million

11 mins ago TN
President Benigno S. Aquino III converses with Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte

Communists have infiltrated Philippine Congress: Duterte

16 mins ago TN
Farmers in Surin province

Surin Delays Its Endemic COVID Declaration

22 mins ago TN