COVID Cases in Asia Surpass 100 Million









TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

The region is reporting over 1 million new COVID-19 cases about every two days, according to a Reuters analysis. With more than half of the world’s population, Asia contributes 21% of all reported COVID-19 cases.

The highly contagious but less deadly BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has pushed the figures to greater highs in recent weeks in countries such as South Korea, China and Vietnam. BA.2 now represents nearly 86% of all sequenced cases, according to the World Health Organization.

South Korea leads the world in the daily average number of new cases reported, accounting for one in every four infections reported globally each day, as per Reuters analysis.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

