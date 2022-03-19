March 19, 2022

Experts Say Long COVID Can Lead to Mental Health Issues

1 hour ago TN
Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection

Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection. Photo: Takeaway.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is again urging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the daily rate of new infections continues to rise. However, experts say it is still best to avoid contracting the disease altogether, as new research shows symptoms can significantly impact a person’s mental health.

Dr Thira Woratanarat from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University recently posted on his Facebook account new findings from Australia and Italy on the trend of mental health issues before and after contracting COVID-19.

The study suggests people with existing conditions before getting infected could see these conditions worsen after contracting the coronavirus.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

