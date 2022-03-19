Kunplome family faces big Pattaya poll test









PATTAYA: This resort city is becoming a political battleground, with at least two candidates seeking to dethrone its longtime mayor in May.

Pattaya residents will go to the polls for the first time in nine years to choose a mayor and 24 councillors on May 22, the same day as the gubernatorial election in Bangkok.

Pattaya is ruled by Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his We Love Pattaya group.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





