Kunplome family faces big Pattaya poll test
PATTAYA: This resort city is becoming a political battleground, with at least two candidates seeking to dethrone its longtime mayor in May.
Pattaya residents will go to the polls for the first time in nine years to choose a mayor and 24 councillors on May 22, the same day as the gubernatorial election in Bangkok.
Pattaya is ruled by Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his We Love Pattaya group.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST
