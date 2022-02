The Ministry of Interior and the Office of the Election Commission are scheduled to meet today (Monday) to discuss the timing of Bangkok’s gubernatorial and city councillor and Pattaya City’s mayoral and city councillor elections.

The proposed dates are Sunday May 22nd or Sunday May 29th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

