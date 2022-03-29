Why candidate numbering could have a big impact on Thailand’s next general election
Lawmakers amended the Constitution last year to restore the two-ballot system for the next general election — one ballot to vote for constituency MPs and the other to vote for political parties.
However, the Parliament has not yet agreed on whether candidates’ numbers should be the same for constituency MPs and their parties.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
