Why candidate numbering could have a big impact on Thailand’s next general election

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok. Photo: Sri85









Lawmakers amended the Constitution last year to restore the two-ballot system for the next general election — one ballot to vote for constituency MPs and the other to vote for political parties.

However, the Parliament has not yet agreed on whether candidates’ numbers should be the same for constituency MPs and their parties.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





