March 29, 2022

PM denies intervention in army TV’s Ukraine coverage

11 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station; also known as Thai TV5 or Channel 5

Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station; also known as Thai TV5 or Channel 5. Image: ณัฏฐชัย อุดม.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has denied that he intervened in news coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on army-run TV Channel 5 and said news reports should be free of “excessive analysis”.

At Government House on Tuesday, Gen Prayut denied a report he had ordered the army TV station to refrain from presenting news about the war and replace the channel’s president.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

