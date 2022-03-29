PM denies intervention in army TV’s Ukraine coverage
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has denied that he intervened in news coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on army-run TV Channel 5 and said news reports should be free of “excessive analysis”.
At Government House on Tuesday, Gen Prayut denied a report he had ordered the army TV station to refrain from presenting news about the war and replace the channel’s president.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!