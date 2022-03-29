PM denies intervention in army TV’s Ukraine coverage

Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station; also known as Thai TV5 or Channel 5. Image: ณัฏฐชัย อุดม.









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has denied that he intervened in news coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on army-run TV Channel 5 and said news reports should be free of “excessive analysis”.

At Government House on Tuesday, Gen Prayut denied a report he had ordered the army TV station to refrain from presenting news about the war and replace the channel’s president.

