March 29, 2022

No Alcohol Allowed at Bangkok’s Songkran Venues

TN
Songkran in Silom Road

Songkran in Silom Road, Bangkok. Photo: James Antrobus / flickr.




BANGKOK, March 29 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will ban alcohol consumption at Songkran festive venues and require prior permission for crowded activities during the Thai New Year festival.

Khajit Chatchawanit, permanent secretary of the BMA, said that alcohol consumption would be banned at the venues of Songkran celebrations and any event that would gather more than 1,000 people must receive approval in advance from the communicable diseases committee of the capital.

tna.mcot.net

TNA

