March 26, 2022

Songkran Water Splashing Allowed at Certain Festival Venues

6 mins ago TN
Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival

Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival. Originally, this involved sprinkling a small amount of water on ones elders as a token of respect but these days you're more likely to be confronted with buckets and a collection of high powered water guns as everyone joins in up to five days of soaking fun.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has said water splashing events for this year’s Songkran Festival will be allowed at some venues, but not in open areas.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said authorities will allow splashing events under strict precautionary measures in order to prevent COVID-19 transmissions. Such events must be held at dedicated venues without allowing for the consumption of alcohol or the use of talcum powder. Water splashing in public areas is also prohibited this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok

Police say Tangmo’s case to conclude in two months, question Senate’s role

12 mins ago TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Legal Action Expected against Mungkornfa Lottery Co

17 mins ago TN
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose ‘Thailand Pass’ cancellation

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Illegal migrants en route to Malaysia arrested in Songkhla

3 mins ago TN
Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival

Songkran Water Splashing Allowed at Certain Festival Venues

6 mins ago TN
Ushishir, an uninhabited volcanic island located in the centre of the Kuril Islands

Russia provokes Japan by sending 3,000 troops to Kuril islands amid Ukraine war

11 mins ago TN
Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok

Police say Tangmo’s case to conclude in two months, question Senate’s role

12 mins ago TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Legal Action Expected against Mungkornfa Lottery Co

17 mins ago TN