Songkran Water Splashing Allowed at Certain Festival Venues

Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival. Originally, this involved sprinkling a small amount of water on ones elders as a token of respect but these days you're more likely to be confronted with buckets and a collection of high powered water guns as everyone joins in up to five days of soaking fun.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has said water splashing events for this year’s Songkran Festival will be allowed at some venues, but not in open areas.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said authorities will allow splashing events under strict precautionary measures in order to prevent COVID-19 transmissions. Such events must be held at dedicated venues without allowing for the consumption of alcohol or the use of talcum powder. Water splashing in public areas is also prohibited this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

