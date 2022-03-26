Songkran Water Splashing Allowed at Certain Festival Venues
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has said water splashing events for this year’s Songkran Festival will be allowed at some venues, but not in open areas.
Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said authorities will allow splashing events under strict precautionary measures in order to prevent COVID-19 transmissions. Such events must be held at dedicated venues without allowing for the consumption of alcohol or the use of talcum powder. Water splashing in public areas is also prohibited this year.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!