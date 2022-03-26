March 26, 2022

Illegal migrants en route to Malaysia arrested in Songkhla

3 mins ago TN
Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Road signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla. photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




SONGKHLA: A group of 61 illegal job seekers from Myanmar on their way to Malaysia were arrested at a resort in this southern border province on Friday night.

Police said a combined team of police, military and administrative officers found 32 female and 29 male migrants hiding in three rooms at the resort in tambon Thung Lung, Hat Yai district. Most were between nine and 17 years old.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

‘Wanted’ drug smuggler, girlfriend arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

3 days ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft

Discounts plan to boost idle Betong airport

5 days ago TN
The kings waiting room at Hua Hin railway station

COVID infections soar in Hua Hin

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Illegal migrants en route to Malaysia arrested in Songkhla

3 mins ago TN
Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival

Songkran Water Splashing Allowed at Certain Festival Venues

6 mins ago TN
Ushishir, an uninhabited volcanic island located in the centre of the Kuril Islands

Russia provokes Japan by sending 3,000 troops to Kuril islands amid Ukraine war

11 mins ago TN
Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok

Police say Tangmo’s case to conclude in two months, question Senate’s role

12 mins ago TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Legal Action Expected against Mungkornfa Lottery Co

17 mins ago TN