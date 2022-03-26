Illegal migrants en route to Malaysia arrested in Songkhla









SONGKHLA: A group of 61 illegal job seekers from Myanmar on their way to Malaysia were arrested at a resort in this southern border province on Friday night.

Police said a combined team of police, military and administrative officers found 32 female and 29 male migrants hiding in three rooms at the resort in tambon Thung Lung, Hat Yai district. Most were between nine and 17 years old.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

