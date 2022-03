Fire of an oil tanker in the middle of the Chao Phraya River, Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan. Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand / Facebook.









SAMUT PRAKAN: An oil tanker exploded and caught fire on Sunday at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River in Phra Samut Chedi district, killing one crew member and injuring another.

The Boonwipa Rescue Volunteer unit reported the explosion of tanker Ampar 8 at 1.50pm while the ship was sailing past Phra Chulachomklao Fort of the Royal Thai Navy on its way to Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts