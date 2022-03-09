March 9, 2022

Three injured, one missing after oil tanker explosion and fire on Chao Phraya River

The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

The Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Mattes.




Three crew members of an oil tanker were injured and one is missing after the vessel caught fire following an on-board explosion at the pier of IRPC, a petroleum and petrochemical company, located in the estuary of the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province this morning (Wednesday).

According to the Fire Department’s tweet, there was an explosion on board the oil tanker “Smooth Sea 2 HSD 1.3/G91 1.8”, after it had just discharged oil at the pier and was waiting to be towed out away by a tug boat.

