Three injured, one missing after oil tanker explosion and fire on Chao Phraya River









Three crew members of an oil tanker were injured and one is missing after the vessel caught fire following an on-board explosion at the pier of IRPC, a petroleum and petrochemical company, located in the estuary of the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province this morning (Wednesday).

According to the Fire Department’s tweet, there was an explosion on board the oil tanker “Smooth Sea 2 HSD 1.3/G91 1.8”, after it had just discharged oil at the pier and was waiting to be towed out away by a tug boat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





