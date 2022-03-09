March 9, 2022

Government Confirms Songkran Celebrations to Proceed Next Month

March 9, 2022
Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province

Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province. Photo: JJ Harrison.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has assured that Songkran celebrations next month will be allowed to take place, while noting that health and safety precautions will still need to be taken.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said all associated activities and inter-provincial travel will be permitted during the Songkran festival taking place from April 13-15.

The spokesperson stressed, however, that the public must strictly adhere to “VUCA” or Vaccine, Universal Prevention, COVID-Free Setting, and antigen test kit (ATK) precautions during celebrations.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

