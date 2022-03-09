Government Confirms Songkran Celebrations to Proceed Next Month
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has assured that Songkran celebrations next month will be allowed to take place, while noting that health and safety precautions will still need to be taken.
According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said all associated activities and inter-provincial travel will be permitted during the Songkran festival taking place from April 13-15.
The spokesperson stressed, however, that the public must strictly adhere to “VUCA” or Vaccine, Universal Prevention, COVID-Free Setting, and antigen test kit (ATK) precautions during celebrations.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
