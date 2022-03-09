Fighter Jet Crashes in Farmland in Chaiyaphum

Two Royal Thai Air Force F-16 aircraft fly in formation in Korat. Photo: Melani R. Stemmler, U.S. Marine Corps.









BANGKOK, March 9 (TNA) – An F-16A fighter aircraft of the Royal Thai Air Force crashed in farmland in Chaiyaphum province, away from communities.

AVM Prapas Sornchaidee, spokesman of the air force, said the F-16A jet crashed in an agricultural field in Chaturat district during its training session and its pilot ejected safely.

The pilot was identified as Flt Lt Pakorn Pisitsart with 782 hours of total flight time. He sustained injury in his right arm and neck and was admitted to the hospital of Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

