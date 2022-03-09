Cabinet Approves Crypto-Friendly Tax Rules
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet this week approved relaxed tax rules for cryptocurrency traders, in line with other crypto-related measures previously announced by the government. Investors will be exempt from a value-added tax (VAT) of 7% for crypto trading on authorized exchanges.
Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith announced that traders will also be allowed to offset their annual losses against gains for taxes. The new tax rules were introduced in response to a surge in crypto trading in recent years.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!