Cabinet Approves Crypto-Friendly Tax Rules









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet this week approved relaxed tax rules for cryptocurrency traders, in line with other crypto-related measures previously announced by the government. Investors will be exempt from a value-added tax (VAT) of 7% for crypto trading on authorized exchanges.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith announced that traders will also be allowed to offset their annual losses against gains for taxes. The new tax rules were introduced in response to a surge in crypto trading in recent years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

