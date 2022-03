PHUKET: Five crewmen of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker were brought ashore by the navy and labour officials after one of them requested help, saying he had been 13 months at sea without shore leave.

Details were announced by the 3rd Naval Area on Wednesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts