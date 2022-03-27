Bank of Thailand Plans Rules on Virtual Banks and Open Banking









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has said it is planning new policy guidelines for the banking sector, including virtual banks and open banking, for later this year.

The central bank said in a statement that it will publish guidelines for a public hearing on a virtual bank licensing framework and for the sector’s engagement in digital businesses by the second quarter of this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

