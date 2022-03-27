March 27, 2022

Bank of Thailand Plans Rules on Virtual Banks and Open Banking

15 hours ago TN
Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok

Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok. Photo: Michael Adams / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has said it is planning new policy guidelines for the banking sector, including virtual banks and open banking, for later this year.

The central bank said in a statement that it will publish guidelines for a public hearing on a virtual bank licensing framework and for the sector’s engagement in digital businesses by the second quarter of this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Cryptocurrency coins: Bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, Litecoin

Thailand bans cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the country

9 hours ago TN
Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival

Songkran Water Splashing Allowed at Certain Festival Venues

2 days ago TN
Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok

Police say Tangmo’s case to conclude in two months, question Senate’s role

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cryptocurrency coins: Bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, Litecoin

Thailand bans cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the country

9 hours ago TN
Amazing view of the sea in Phuket

Vietnamese man tries to row from Thailand to India for love

9 hours ago TN
Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat

Four rangers injured in Southern bomb explosion

15 hours ago TN
Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo

Police impound 3 trucks of Chinese-made COVID test kits bound for Cambodia

15 hours ago TN
Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok

Bank of Thailand Plans Rules on Virtual Banks and Open Banking

15 hours ago TN