Bank of Thailand Plans Rules on Virtual Banks and Open Banking
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has said it is planning new policy guidelines for the banking sector, including virtual banks and open banking, for later this year.
The central bank said in a statement that it will publish guidelines for a public hearing on a virtual bank licensing framework and for the sector’s engagement in digital businesses by the second quarter of this year.
