Pheu Thai Wins Bangkok By-Election
BANGKOK, Jan 31 (TNA) – Pheu Thai Party’s candidate Surachart Thienthong won a by-election in Constituency 9 with 29,416 votes, according to an unofficial vote result from the Election Commission.
Samran Tanpanich, director of the EC’s Bangkok office, announced the unofficial victory of Mr Surachart at 8.40pm. The first runner-up was Krunphol Tiansuwan from the Move Forward Party who received 20,361 votes, followed by Atavit Suwannapakdee of the Kla Party who had 20,047 votes. Palang Pracharath Party’s candidate Saralrasmi Jenjaka got 7,906 votes.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!