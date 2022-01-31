January 31, 2022

Pheu Thai Wins Bangkok By-Election

15 mins ago TN
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai Logo 2021. Image: Pheu Thai Party.




BANGKOK, Jan 31 (TNA) – Pheu Thai Party’s candidate Surachart Thienthong won a by-election in Constituency 9 with 29,416 votes, according to an unofficial vote result from the Election Commission.

Samran Tanpanich, director of the EC’s Bangkok office, announced the unofficial victory of Mr Surachart at 8.40pm. The first runner-up was Krunphol Tiansuwan from the Move Forward Party who received 20,361 votes, followed by Atavit Suwannapakdee of the Kla Party who had 20,047 votes. Palang Pracharath Party’s candidate Saralrasmi Jenjaka got 7,906 votes.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

