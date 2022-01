Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda expects elections for Bangkok governor and Pattaya mayor will be held in May.

Gen Anupong told the Senate on Monday that the Interior Ministry was coordinating with the Election Commission on organising both city elections.

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

