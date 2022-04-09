April 9, 2022

Jail Term Handed Down for Fatal Cadet Parachute Jumps in Phetchaburi

2 hours ago TN
Skydivers jumping out of a plane

Skydivers jumping out of a plane. Photo: skeeze (Pixabay).




SAMUT SONGKHRAM, April 8 (TNA) – The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Case Region VII sentenced eight people to four-year imprisonment for the death of two police cadets in their training parachute jumps in 2014.

The tragedy happened on March 31, 2014, when Class 69 police cadets Chayakorn Phutchaiyong and Nathawut Tirasuwannasuk plunged to death because their parachutes failed to open during their parachute jump training session at the Naresuan Camp in Phetchaburi province.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

