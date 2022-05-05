Thailand Pass to End for Thai Returnees First
BANGKOK, May 5 (TNA) – Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he would propose the government end the Thailand Pass registration initially for Thai returnees before expanding the policy to foreign visitors.
He said that the fatality rate among COVID-19 cases was falling, the bed occupancy rate among them was only at about 20%, there were enough medicines to treat COVID-19 patients and the infection rate among arrivals was at 0.001%.
