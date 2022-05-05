May 5, 2022

Thailand Pass to End for Thai Returnees First

4 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Thai Airways Boeing 787-8 HS-TQB. Photo: Chihaya Sta.




BANGKOK, May 5 (TNA) – Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he would propose the government end the Thailand Pass registration initially for Thai returnees before expanding the policy to foreign visitors.

He said that the fatality rate among COVID-19 cases was falling, the bed occupancy rate among them was only at about 20%, there were enough medicines to treat COVID-19 patients and the infection rate among arrivals was at 0.001%.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Motorcycle taxi on Sukhumvit Soi 11

Thailand’s motorbike taxis can claim state subsidy to buy benzene

5 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat

Seven arrests over forced labour on fishing boats

7 hours ago TN
Komachi Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station, Japan

Thailand and Japan to Push for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

7 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Two killed, including French national, and one injured in shooting incident in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Thailand Pass to End for Thai Returnees First

4 hours ago TN
Motorcycle taxi on Sukhumvit Soi 11

Thailand’s motorbike taxis can claim state subsidy to buy benzene

5 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat

Seven arrests over forced labour on fishing boats

7 hours ago TN
Komachi Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station, Japan

Thailand and Japan to Push for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

7 hours ago TN