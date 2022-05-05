Two killed, including French national, and one injured in shooting incident in Bangkok
A French national and a Thai national were found shot dead while another French national was injured at a commercial building in the Wattana district of Bangkok yesterday, May 4th.
Investigators from the Thonglor Police Station and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers arrived at the scene around 12:30 PM. on Wednesday after being notified of a shooting incident in the Sukhumvit area.
The three-story building was licensed for the “Flying Board Bangkok” Company, a French processed food business. The first body of a Frenchman, estimated to be 60 years old, was found in the company’s kitchen and a dead Thai woman, estimated at 50 years old, was found in a cold storage room on the ground floor. A 9mm firearm was found in the kitchen’s locker room.
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News