May 5, 2022

Two killed, including French national, and one injured in shooting incident in Bangkok

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image. Photo: Bjoertvedt. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A French national and a Thai national were found shot dead while another French national was injured at a commercial building in the Wattana district of Bangkok yesterday, May 4th.

Investigators from the Thonglor Police Station and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers arrived at the scene around 12:30 PM. on Wednesday after being notified of a shooting incident in the Sukhumvit area.

The three-story building was licensed for the “Flying Board Bangkok” Company, a French processed food business. The first body of a Frenchman, estimated to be 60 years old, was found in the company’s kitchen and a dead Thai woman, estimated at 50 years old, was found in a cold storage room on the ground floor. A 9mm firearm was found in the kitchen’s locker room.

