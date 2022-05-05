Thailand’s motorbike taxis can claim state subsidy to buy benzene









Motorcycle taxi drivers can now download the “Thung Ngern” application onto their smartphones, so they can receive a 250 baht/month subsidy from the state until the end of July, to be used to buy benzene from gas stations under the 50:50 co-payment scheme, in light of the high fuel prices.

Energy Permanent Secretary Kulit Sombatsiri said today (Thursday) that this co-payment scheme is intended to ease the burden of rising oil prices on motorcycle taxi drivers, in an effort to prevent them from increasing their fares.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

