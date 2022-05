Police arrested seven people for alleged involvement in the use of forced labour on fishing boats, during raids in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Chanthaburi provinces on Thursday morning.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote said they apprehended five alleged suppliers of forced labour, a fishing boat captain and a fishing boat owner. Three other suspects remained at large.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

