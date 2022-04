BANGKOK, April 28 (TNA) – The personnel of the Second Naval Area Command arrested nine crewmembers on two Vietnamese fishing boats for illegally fishing off Songkhla province.

Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin, spokesman of the Royal Thai Navy, said the fishing boats were spotted while they were illegally dredging sea cucumbers about 80 miles off the southern province.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts