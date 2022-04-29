Taxi driver arrested for stealing from passed out French passenger in Bangkok
A taxi driver has been arrested in Bangkok’s Watthana district after stealing cash and valuables worth an estimated 50,000 baht from an inebriated French man who fell asleep in his cab.
A team of police led by Pol Col Phudit Boonyaritthichaikit, deputy investigation chief at Thong Lor police station, arrested the cabbie, identified only as Torsak, 49, in front of a hotel in Khlong Toei Nuea area on Thursday.
