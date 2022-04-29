April 29, 2022

Taxi driver arrested for stealing from passed out French passenger in Bangkok

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




A taxi driver has been arrested in Bangkok’s Watthana district after stealing cash and valuables worth an estimated 50,000 baht from an inebriated French man who fell asleep in his cab.

A team of police led by Pol Col Phudit Boonyaritthichaikit, deputy investigation chief at Thong Lor police station, arrested the cabbie, identified only as Torsak, 49, in front of a hotel in Khlong Toei Nuea area on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

