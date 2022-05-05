Thailand and Japan to Push for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand and Japan have agreed to strengthen their partnership in areas such as diplomacy, security and economic cooperation.

According to Thai government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. During the meeting, Gen Prayut proposed that relations be elevated to a comprehensive Strategic Partnership to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership and the 135th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Kishida agreed with the proposal and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to forging closer ties with Thailand at all levels.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





