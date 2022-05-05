May 5, 2022

Thailand and Japan to Push for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Komachi Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station, Japan

Komachi Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station, Japan. Photo: っ. CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand and Japan have agreed to strengthen their partnership in areas such as diplomacy, security and economic cooperation.

According to Thai government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. During the meeting, Gen Prayut proposed that relations be elevated to a comprehensive Strategic Partnership to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership and the 135th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Kishida agreed with the proposal and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to forging closer ties with Thailand at all levels.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

