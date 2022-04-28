Diesel Price to Rise by B2/Liter on May 1









BANGKOK, April 28 (TNA) – The committee of the state Fuel Oil Fund resolved to start the gradual increase in the diesel price from May 1 with the first increment of two baht per liter.

The resolution will end the government’s previous policy to cap the local diesel price at 30 baht per liter and the oil fund committee planned to raise the new price ceiling of diesel to 35 baht per liter. The cabinet earlier agreed that the oil fund would subsidize half the diesel price increment above 30 baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





