April 28, 2022

Diesel Price to Rise by B2/Liter on May 1

TN
Bangchak gas station

Bangchak gas station in Thailand. Photo: Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited.




BANGKOK, April 28 (TNA) – The committee of the state Fuel Oil Fund resolved to start the gradual increase in the diesel price from May 1 with the first increment of two baht per liter.

The resolution will end the government’s previous policy to cap the local diesel price at 30 baht per liter and the oil fund committee planned to raise the new price ceiling of diesel to 35 baht per liter. The cabinet earlier agreed that the oil fund would subsidize half the diesel price increment above 30 baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

TN

