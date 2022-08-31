Nightlife In Thailand backs calls for extended opening hours
Night entertainment business operators have renewed calls for the government to consider extending the closing time for nightspots in certain tourist districts.
A proposal previously submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) requesting a 4am closing time had not been approved because the CCSA does not have the authority to amend the relevant laws.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.