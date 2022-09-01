September 1, 2022

Bangkok gets tough with motorcyclists riding or parking on pavements

Motorcycles at Sukhumvit Soi 4/3 Nana intersection in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is getting tough with motorcyclists who either ride or park on the capital’s pavements, with fines of up to 5,000 baht.

According to a press release from the BMA, during the initial stage of enforcement, offenders will face a fine of 500 baht which will, eventually, be increased to as much as 5,000 baht.

