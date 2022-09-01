Bangkok gets tough with motorcyclists riding or parking on pavements









The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is getting tough with motorcyclists who either ride or park on the capital’s pavements, with fines of up to 5,000 baht.

According to a press release from the BMA, during the initial stage of enforcement, offenders will face a fine of 500 baht which will, eventually, be increased to as much as 5,000 baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

