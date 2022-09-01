Bangkok gets tough with motorcyclists riding or parking on pavements
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is getting tough with motorcyclists who either ride or park on the capital’s pavements, with fines of up to 5,000 baht.
According to a press release from the BMA, during the initial stage of enforcement, offenders will face a fine of 500 baht which will, eventually, be increased to as much as 5,000 baht.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.