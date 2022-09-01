Fire breaks out at two schools in Bangkok, no deaths or injuries reported









A fire broke out at two schools in Bangkok this morning, August 31st. No deaths and injuries were reported as of press time.

Firefighters and volunteer rescuers arrived at Sai Panya School in the Pom Prap Sattru Pai district after being notified of the fire at around 9:48 AM.

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

