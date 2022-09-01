September 1, 2022

Fire breaks out at two schools in Bangkok, no deaths or injuries reported

57 mins ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




A fire broke out at two schools in Bangkok this morning, August 31st. No deaths and injuries were reported as of press time.

Firefighters and volunteer rescuers arrived at Sai Panya School in the Pom Prap Sattru Pai district after being notified of the fire at around 9:48 AM.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational



