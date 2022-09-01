General Prayut urges key officials to help support government









BANGKOK (NNT) – The office duration of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister remains a hot topic, as the opposition submitted more evidence supporting the claim that Gen Prayut has already been in office for 8 years which is the maximum term limit. Gen Prayut who is now suspended from the prime minister duty has asked key government officials to help support the work of the administration.

Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha this morning met with Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda, and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul to discuss current affairs and government policies, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

