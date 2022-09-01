September 1, 2022

General Prayut urges key officials to help support government

53 mins ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The office duration of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister remains a hot topic, as the opposition submitted more evidence supporting the claim that Gen Prayut has already been in office for 8 years which is the maximum term limit. Gen Prayut who is now suspended from the prime minister duty has asked key government officials to help support the work of the administration.

Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha this morning met with Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda, and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul to discuss current affairs and government policies, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows in Bangkok and 4 provinces until Sep 10th

21 mins ago TN
Pharmacy in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand

Anti-COVID Medicine Available at Drug Stores by Prescription Only

24 mins ago TN
Abhisit Vejjajiva

Pheu Thai to win poll, ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva says

40 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows in Bangkok and 4 provinces until Sep 10th

21 mins ago TN
Pharmacy in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand

Anti-COVID Medicine Available at Drug Stores by Prescription Only

24 mins ago TN
Abhisit Vejjajiva

Pheu Thai to win poll, ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva says

40 mins ago TN
Jasmin rice being fried on a wok on a gas stove

Cooking Gas, Power Prices Rise on September 1

45 mins ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

General Prayut urges key officials to help support government

53 mins ago TN