Cooking Gas, Power Prices Rise on September 1









BANGKOK, Sept 1(TNA) – Energy prices rose on Sept 1 in accordance with a resolution of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The cooking gas price increased by 1 baht per kilogram, resulting in the price of cooking gas in a 15kg cylinder going up by 15 baht from 393 to 408 baht. The government hands out 100 baht as a cooking gas subsidy to holders of government welfare cards.

