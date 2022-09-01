September 1, 2022

Cooking Gas, Power Prices Rise on September 1

45 mins ago TN
Jasmin rice being fried on a wok on a gas stove

Jasmin rice being fried on a wok on a gas stove. Photo: IRRI Photos / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Sept 1(TNA) – Energy prices rose on Sept 1 in accordance with a resolution of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The cooking gas price increased by 1 baht per kilogram, resulting in the price of cooking gas in a 15kg cylinder going up by 15 baht from 393 to 408 baht. The government hands out 100 baht as a cooking gas subsidy to holders of government welfare cards.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



