September 1, 2022

Pheu Thai to win poll, ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva says

40 mins ago TN
Abhisit Vejjajiva

Abhisit Vejjajiva. Photo: Government of Thailand.




The opposition Pheu Thai Party is likely to return to power in the coming general election, says former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

Delivering a speech yesterday at the Bangkok Post Forum 2022, “Thailand Ready: Moving onto the Next Chapter”, Mr Abhisit said the Thai political landscape was designed by those who wanted to see a coalition government with many parties, allowing the so-called “3 Ps” to hold power.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST



