Pheu Thai to win poll, ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva says









The opposition Pheu Thai Party is likely to return to power in the coming general election, says former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

Delivering a speech yesterday at the Bangkok Post Forum 2022, “Thailand Ready: Moving onto the Next Chapter”, Mr Abhisit said the Thai political landscape was designed by those who wanted to see a coalition government with many parties, allowing the so-called “3 Ps” to hold power.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





