Anti-COVID Medicine Available at Drug Stores by Prescription Only









BANGKOK, Sept 1 (TNA) – From Sept 1 drug stores can dispense COVID-19 medicine by prescription only and relevant organizations will closely check the drug distribution, according to officials.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed drug stores to dispense favipiravir, molnupiravir and Paxlovid from Sept 1 onwards.

TNA

