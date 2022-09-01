September 1, 2022

Anti-COVID Medicine Available at Drug Stores by Prescription Only

24 mins ago TN
Pharmacy in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand

Pharmacy in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand. Image: Mattes.




BANGKOK, Sept 1 (TNA) – From Sept 1 drug stores can dispense COVID-19 medicine by prescription only and relevant organizations will closely check the drug distribution, according to officials.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed drug stores to dispense favipiravir, molnupiravir and Paxlovid from Sept 1 onwards.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows in Bangkok and 4 provinces until Sep 10th

21 mins ago TN
Abhisit Vejjajiva

Pheu Thai to win poll, ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva says

39 mins ago TN
Jasmin rice being fried on a wok on a gas stove

Cooking Gas, Power Prices Rise on September 1

44 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows in Bangkok and 4 provinces until Sep 10th

21 mins ago TN
Pharmacy in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand

Anti-COVID Medicine Available at Drug Stores by Prescription Only

24 mins ago TN
Abhisit Vejjajiva

Pheu Thai to win poll, ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva says

39 mins ago TN
Jasmin rice being fried on a wok on a gas stove

Cooking Gas, Power Prices Rise on September 1

44 mins ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

General Prayut urges key officials to help support government

53 mins ago TN