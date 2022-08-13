Fire caused by short circuit in North Pattaya alarms tourists
A fire caused by a short circuit in North Pattaya alarmed tourists. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Pattaya’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned building around 8 PM yesterday, August 12th.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
