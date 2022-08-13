August 13, 2022

Fire caused by short circuit in North Pattaya alarms tourists

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A fire caused by a short circuit in North Pattaya alarmed tourists. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Pattaya’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned building around 8 PM yesterday, August 12th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



