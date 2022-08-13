August 13, 2022

Factory, House with Fake Antigen Test Kits Raided

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – Police from the Consumer Protection Police Division raided a factory and a house where fake antigen test kits were packed for online sales since April.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhob Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said the raid happened at a commercial building in Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom and a house in Nonthaburi province.

